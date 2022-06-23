Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.95

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.95 and last traded at $51.56, with a volume of 27066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jardine Matheson (JMHLY)
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.