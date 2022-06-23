Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $49.95

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.95 and last traded at $51.56, with a volume of 27066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

