JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Down 4.6%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.85 and last traded at $62.20. 220,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,571,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Get JD.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.22.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.