Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Methanex Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MEOH. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.71. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 64.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

