Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,282 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $31,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,198,000 after acquiring an additional 217,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after acquiring an additional 927,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,817,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,102,000 after purchasing an additional 182,064 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,574,000 after purchasing an additional 36,748 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

