Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Severn Trent in a research note issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Severn Trent’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,520 ($30.87) to GBX 2,800 ($34.30) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Severn Trent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,800.00.

Shares of STRNY opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $42.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.7229 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

