Jeffrey Ishmael Buys 12,500 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Ishmael bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $21,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Ishmael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jeffrey Ishmael bought 5,800 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $10,034.00.

Intellicheck stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 70,430 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

