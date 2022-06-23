Jeremy French Sells 1,512,746 Shares of FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Stock

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) insider Jeremy French sold 1,512,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.71), for a total value of £2,117,844.40 ($2,594,125.92).

FRP Advisory Group stock opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.24. The company has a market capitalization of £356.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09. FRP Advisory Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162 ($1.98).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

