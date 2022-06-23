KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Lowered to $60.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wedbush from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 128.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

Shares of KBH opened at $26.23 on Thursday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

