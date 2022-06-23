KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanex Building Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

NYSE NX opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $715.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NX. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 304,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110,623 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

