KeyCorp Weighs in on Quanex Building Products Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

NX stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $715.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.48. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,057 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,720,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,111,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,257,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $146,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

