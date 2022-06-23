KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 854,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 53,615 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 21.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 190.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

KKR opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

