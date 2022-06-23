LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.96

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 350138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

LPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). LG Display had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in LG Display by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

