LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.96

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 350138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.
LPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in LG Display by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in LG Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.
About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
