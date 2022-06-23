Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $298.40 on Thursday. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.41 and a 200-day moving average of $315.20. The company has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

