Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $415.45 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.15 and a 200-day moving average of $411.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

