Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Decreased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $173.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.