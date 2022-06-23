Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 65,795 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,590,000. Stryker comprises approximately 2.7% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

SYK stock opened at $196.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $193.34 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

