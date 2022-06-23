Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 216 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.03 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.10. The company has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

