Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Markel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,540,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Markel by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Markel by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Markel by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,270.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,167.50 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,367.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,320.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,525.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

