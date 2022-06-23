Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 315 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 706.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105,054 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 625,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,557,000 after acquiring an additional 72,458 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 38.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.12.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

