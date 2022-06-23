Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 49,482 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VMware were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in VMware by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMW stock opened at $117.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,013 over the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cross Research lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

