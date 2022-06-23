Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock opened at $316.15 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $307.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

