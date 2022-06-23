Matisse Capital Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $421.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $155.44 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.