Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.62

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 121078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Matthews International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $444.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.82 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matthews International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 269,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 509,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,676,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,934,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.