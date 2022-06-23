MCIA Inc Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $459.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $390.59 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $496.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.53.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $5,278,469. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

