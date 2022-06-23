MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 12,025 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 28,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 84,599 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 16,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

NYSE PRU opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.96. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.25 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

