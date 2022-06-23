MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 28,060 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,060 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,093,969 shares of company stock worth $82,709,291. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.