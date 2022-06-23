MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 38,329 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank accounts for about 2.3% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.14% of M&T Bank worth $31,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTB opened at $164.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.62.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

