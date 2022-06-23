MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 5,989 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 177.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,368 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,246 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $365.33 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

