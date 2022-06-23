MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 7,441 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Kroger by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in Kroger by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, blooom inc. increased its position in Kroger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.