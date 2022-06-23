MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 3.0% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of MetLife worth $42,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Shares of MET opened at $61.75 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

