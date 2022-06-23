MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Waste Connections by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $118.41 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

