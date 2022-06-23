MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $26.09 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Celanese makes up approximately 1.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.17% of Celanese worth $26,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE stock opened at $120.72 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $118.47 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.01. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.