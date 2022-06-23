MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $29.47 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,289 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 2.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $29,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

