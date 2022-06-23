MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at $242,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

NYSE:HCA opened at $176.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.13 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

