MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $36.45 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for 2.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Exelon worth $36,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after acquiring an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,363,000 after acquiring an additional 289,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Exelon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,302,000 after acquiring an additional 483,128 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

EXC stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Exelon Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.