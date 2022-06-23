MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after buying an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after buying an additional 2,884,391 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,767,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,443,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock opened at $109.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $121.89. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.