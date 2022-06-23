MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $5.35 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,169 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

DVA stock opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.14. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.97 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

