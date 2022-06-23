MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $5.66 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 505 shares in the company, valued at $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total value of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,101.73 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,082.78 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,252.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,394.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

