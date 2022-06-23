MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of BAM opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831 in the last ninety days.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

