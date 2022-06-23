MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,538 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.74.

BNS stock opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.13.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.801 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

