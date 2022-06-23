MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $4.33 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 714,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 369,137 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 45,071 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,627.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed bought 11,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

