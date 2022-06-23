MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS stock opened at $94.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.34. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.63.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.