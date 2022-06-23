MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 28,284 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,129 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

