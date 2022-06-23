MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 36,830 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 330.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,960 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.08.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock opened at $126.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

