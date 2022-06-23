MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 34,379 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:LYB opened at $87.53 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
