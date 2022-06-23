MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 3,800 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 5.4% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 480.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $142.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $209.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

