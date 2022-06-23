MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 44,238 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,238 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.41 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

