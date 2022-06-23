MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 7,708 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after purchasing an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after purchasing an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after purchasing an additional 128,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,412,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,459,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $325.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

