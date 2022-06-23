MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 9,438 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $312.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.04 and its 200 day moving average is $325.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

