MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 74,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.76.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.